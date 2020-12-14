Amazon Halo, the lightweight fitness band that was available only in “early access” to the invited customers till now, has finally been unveiled for the US market, starting today.

The band costs $100, which will also include an added six months of free membership. The fitness band is one of the most sought after electronic products in the market nowadays. Amazon has forged its way in the market and fitness band is the latest addition to the long list of tech products (like tablets, e-readers, smart speakers, headphones, TVs, and lots of smart home products) that the company has already built.

Halo is a little different from the most modern high-end fitness bands. It does not come with a screen. All the interactions with the device are to be made via a smartphone.

The band comes with all the necessary fitness features that are expected in a fitness band, like in-depth sleep tracking, sedentary time warnings, and activity tracking. It also has some unique features like the ability to measure body composition and fat percentage. The app can also build a 3D model of the user. The company claims that the fitness band is water-resistant up to 50 meters and is also swim-proof.

The fitness band also can measure the user’s voice to detect tone. The band can detect whether the user is sounding too negative or positive and can also reprimand if the tone is too negative. It also has the ability to chart conversations that the user has throughout the day. Although this sounds like the company is poking into your privacy, Amazon says that voice samples are deleted once they’ve been analyzed, therefore there is no record of the exact words.

The company also says that the band can fully charge in about 90 minutes and the charge can last up to seven days with voice tone recognition turned off. However, with voice tone recognition on, users can expect a battery life of around two days.