The issue has been fixed now, according to an update on the AWS Service Health dashboard which reads, “We have restored all traffic to Kinesis Data Streams via all endpoints and it is now operating normally. We have also resolved the error rates invoking CloudWatch APIs. We continue to work towards full recovery for IoT SiteWise and details of the service status is below. All other services are operating normally. We have identified the root cause of the Kinesis Data Streams event, and have completed immediate actions to prevent recurrence.”

Before:

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is currently experiencing a partial outage, which is also affecting the applications and services that use the cloud service. Amazon said that it is currently working to resolve the issues, and people can use the AWS Service Health Dashboard to track the status.

Amazon’s cloud service began experiencing problems on Wednesday. The problem mainly appears to be related to AWS Kinesis Data Streams API, and the issue seems to be localized mostly to the North American region.

At 11:54 AM PT (1:24 AM IST), AWS Support team tweeted about this issue from @AWSSupport twitter handle. The tweet read:

We’re currently experiencing increased error rates for Kinesis Data Streams within our US-EAST-1 Region, affecting other services within the region. Please watch our Service Health Dashboard for details: https://t.co/QLlsejEe3z. We are actively working to resolve the issue. — AWS Support (@AWSSupport) November 25, 2020

The AWS issue appears to be affecting applications, websites and services that rely on it. Some of the affected services are, the video streaming device maker, Roku; Adobe’s content creation platform, Adobe Spark; and the video hosting website, Flikr.

According to the latest update posted on Amazon’s Service Health Dashboard at 10:30 PM PST (12:00 PM IST), the cloud service is still in the process of recovery and has made some progress.

“We have restored all traffic to Kinesis Data Streams from Internet-facing endpoints, and we are continuing to incrementally restore all requests to Kinesis Data Streams using VPC Endpoints. We are also beginning to observe incremental recovery of CloudWatch metrics functionality for new incoming metrics, and working towards full recovery.”

The list of AWS services that are currently affected include, Amplify Console, AppStream2, AppSync, CodeArtifact, CodeGuru Profiler, CodeGuru Reviewer, CloudMap, CloudTrail, Connect, and many more. A full list of affected services is available on the Service Health Dashboard.