The Indian Government continues to hunt down Chinese apps in the country and has now banned 43 more apps claiming they are “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”. Apps like AliSuppliers Mobile App, Alibaba Workbench, AliExpress – Smarter Shopping, Better Living, Alipay Cashier, CamCard – Business Card Reader, WeDate-Dating App, MangoTV, WeTV and many more have been axed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in today’s announcement.

The announcement read:

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, GoI (@GoI_MeitY) issued an order today under section 69A of the Information Technology Act blocking access to 43 mobile apps in India. More details – https://t.co/l9pwJKk3un@PIB_India @MeityPib @rsprasad @SanjayDhotreMP — Ministry of Electronics & IT (@GoI_MeitY) November 24, 2020

The order has been passed under section 69A of the Information Technology Act that authorizes the Indian government to take down any application in the “interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State”.

This is the third time the Indian government has resorted to this particular law to ban Chinese apps running in India. Earlier this year in June, the IT Ministry had banned 59 apps, including popular short-video platform TikTok, citing the same reason. Afterward in September, the Ministry again blocked access to 118 more Chinese apps which included popular mobile game PUBG. The series of bans were triggered by the events that took place at the Indo-China border earlier this year, where the armies of both countries were involved in a heated conflict.

“Government is committed to protect the interests of citizens and sovereignty and integrity of India on all fronts and it shall take all possible steps to ensure that,” said the Ministry of Electronics & IT.

The complete list of the 43 apps that have been blocked for access in India are –

1) AliSuppliers Mobile App

2) Alibaba Workbench

3) AliExpress – Smarter Shopping, Better Living

4) Alipay Cashier

5) Lalamove India – Delivery App

6) Drive with Lalamove India

7) Snack Video

8) CamCard – Business Card Reader

9) CamCard – BCR (Western)

10) Soul- Follow the soul to find you

11) Chinese Social – Free Online Dating Video App & Chat

12) Date in Asia – Dating & Chat For Asian Singles

13) WeDate-Dating App

14) Free dating app-Singol, start your date!

15) Adore App

16) TrulyChinese – Chinese Dating App

17) TrulyAsian – Asian Dating App

18) ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles

19) DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online

20) AsianDate: find Asian singles

21) FlirtWish: chat with singles

22) Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat

23) Tubit: Live Streams

24) WeWorkChina

25) First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online

26) Rela – Lesbian Social Network

27) Cashier Wallet

28) MangoTV

29) MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP

30) WeTV – TV version

31) WeTV – Cdrama, Kdrama&More

32) WeTV Lite

33) Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App

34) Taobao Live

35) DingTalk

36) Identity V

37) Isoland 2: Ashes of Time

38) BoxStar (Early Access)

39) Heroes Evolved

40) Happy Fish

41) Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！

42) Munchkin Match: magic home building

43) Conquista Online II