The Indian Government continues to hunt down Chinese apps in the country and has now banned 43 more apps claiming they are “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”. Apps like AliSuppliers Mobile App, Alibaba Workbench, AliExpress – Smarter Shopping, Better Living, Alipay Cashier, CamCard – Business Card Reader, WeDate-Dating App, MangoTV, WeTV and many more have been axed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in today’s announcement.
The announcement read:
Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, GoI (@GoI_MeitY) issued an order today under section 69A of the Information Technology Act blocking access to 43 mobile apps in India.
More details – https://t.co/l9pwJKk3un@PIB_India @MeityPib @rsprasad @SanjayDhotreMP
— Ministry of Electronics & IT (@GoI_MeitY) November 24, 2020
The order has been passed under section 69A of the Information Technology Act that authorizes the Indian government to take down any application in the “interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State”.
This is the third time the Indian government has resorted to this particular law to ban Chinese apps running in India. Earlier this year in June, the IT Ministry had banned 59 apps, including popular short-video platform TikTok, citing the same reason. Afterward in September, the Ministry again blocked access to 118 more Chinese apps which included popular mobile game PUBG. The series of bans were triggered by the events that took place at the Indo-China border earlier this year, where the armies of both countries were involved in a heated conflict.
“Government is committed to protect the interests of citizens and sovereignty and integrity of India on all fronts and it shall take all possible steps to ensure that,” said the Ministry of Electronics & IT.
The complete list of the 43 apps that have been blocked for access in India are –
1) AliSuppliers Mobile App
2) Alibaba Workbench
3) AliExpress – Smarter Shopping, Better Living
4) Alipay Cashier
5) Lalamove India – Delivery App
6) Drive with Lalamove India
7) Snack Video
8) CamCard – Business Card Reader
9) CamCard – BCR (Western)
10) Soul- Follow the soul to find you
11) Chinese Social – Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
12) Date in Asia – Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
13) WeDate-Dating App
14) Free dating app-Singol, start your date!
15) Adore App
16) TrulyChinese – Chinese Dating App
17) TrulyAsian – Asian Dating App
18) ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
19) DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
20) AsianDate: find Asian singles
21) FlirtWish: chat with singles
22) Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
23) Tubit: Live Streams
24) WeWorkChina
25) First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online
26) Rela – Lesbian Social Network
27) Cashier Wallet
28) MangoTV
29) MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP
30) WeTV – TV version
31) WeTV – Cdrama, Kdrama&More
32) WeTV Lite
33) Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App
34) Taobao Live
35) DingTalk
36) Identity V
37) Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
38) BoxStar (Early Access)
39) Heroes Evolved
40) Happy Fish
41) Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！
42) Munchkin Match: magic home building
43) Conquista Online II