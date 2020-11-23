The Bengaluru-based content management platform Quintype has raised $3.4 million in a Series A funding round. According to the company, a part of the Series A funding will be used for its expansion into Southeast Asia, starting from Singapore.

The company completed this round recently, which was led by IIFL AMC, a global asset management firm, and a part of India’s IIFL Wealth Management firm.

Quintype was founded in 2014 and is currently headed by the CEO Chirdeep Shetty. The startup is a content management platform which provides accessible and advanced tools for writers, editors and publishers, and markets itself as an alternative to the old Content Management Systems (CMS).

The company provides a suit of digital publishing solutions, currently offering four distinct products: Bold, Ahead, Metatype, and Accesstype. Bold is the company’s own Content Management System with features like analytics, live preview and built-in SEO solutions. Ahead is a package of solutions of content-first publishers, which includes templates, page builder and built-in monetization options. Metatype is a solution for managing and hosting user comments, which comes with AI driven moderation. Last but not the least, Accesstype, is a subscription management platform, which helps content creators turn their readers into paid subscribers.

The company now plans to expand its operations into the Southeastern Asia region, starting with Singapore. The decision to start with Singapore doesn’t come as a surprise, as the country’s digital consumer and advertising revenue is expected to reach $2.9b in 2023.

“As the digital hub of Southeast Asia, Singapore media publishers and content creators have been adopting a digital-first strategy, with the current pandemic accelerating the shift. With Quintype’s state-of-the-art solutions, we hope to help more local digital publishers to create the best content experience for their audience,” said Chirdeep Shetty, Chief Executive Officer, Quintype.

Digital content publishing and content creation has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. More people are now looking for publishing and content management solutions than ever, and this is where content management platforms like Quintype come into the picture, who seek to provide better publishing services than what the traditional CMS like WordPress has to offer.

In 2015, the company received an investment of $3.25 million by the media entrepreneur and investor, Raghav Bahl and other unnamed investors. Some of the platform’s current partners/customers include, The Quint, Quint | Bloomberg, Fortune India, and The Free Press Journal.