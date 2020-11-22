Just as the second wave of COVID 19 has started to emerge around the world, several companies, including Pfizer and Moderna, have started publishing results of the trials of their vaccines, bringing hope to the masses. However, from the looks of it, this vaccine may not be as easy to get as everyone would have hoped for, as Moderna’s Chief Executive Stephane Bancel told German weekly Welt am Sonntag (WamS) that it will sell its vaccine to governments for $25-$37, depending upon the order volume.

Moderna was one of the first companies around the world to start the final stage of trials for its mRNA vaccines, and has recently reported a promising efficiency of 94.5% based on data from interim analysis of phase 3 tests.

Now, it looks like the company is open to the idea of selling this vaccine to governments around the world. However, in the process, it is also looking to make a buck. The $25-$37 price point, according to Moderna, puts the vaccine close to a flu shot when it comes to cost, which cost anywhere from $10-$50.

However, an EU official involved in talks with Moderna said that he is talking with the company to buy millions of doses for a price less than $25/vaccine. Thus, the volume of the order will play a huge role in what the final price of the vaccination looks like.

Meanwhile, the homegrown vaccine maker Bharat Biotech is also in the process of conducting third stage human trials for its own vaccine, and might release more information about it very soon. Having an indigenous vaccine can help India conduct mass vaccination drives, and reduce its reliance on foreign companies.