Twitter announced the global rollout of its transient tweets called ‘Fleets” on Wednesday, but the company’s support team said today that they are slowing down the rollout process to fix performance and stability problems.

Twitter currently has over 300 million monthly active users. The new feature appears to have hit some performance and stability issues and the company wants to make sure that the feature is fully functional and well-polished before it is released globally to all of its user base.

We’re slowing down the rollout of Fleets to fix some performance and stability problems. If you don’t have the feature yet, you may not get it for a few more days. We love that so many people are using Fleets and want to ensure we’re providing the best experience for everyone. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 19, 2020

Fleets, which are basically Snapchat stories modified for Twitter, allow users to post ephemeral content that disappears after 24 hours.

Fleets are located at the top of Twitter timeline, which contains a row of circular bubbles with profile pictures—each bubble representing a twitter handle that you follow. Tapping on any of them will open the user’s Fleets, which can be scrolled through vertically, one fleet at a time. By tapping on the first bubble containing your profile picture you can post Fleets or see your previously posted Fleets there.

Fleets have been under testing for a while now, and the regions which had received the feature during the testing are: Brazil, Italy, India, and South Korea. The company announced the global rollout of the feature on Nov 17. While it was being speculated that most users around the world will start receiving the Fleets update very soon, it looks like you might have to wait a little before getting the feature in your region.