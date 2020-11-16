Pune and San Francisco-headquartered startup, MindTickle, which provides sales readiness and sales enablement solutions, announced on Monday that it has raised $100 million in a new funding round led by Softbank Vision Fund 2.

This funding round included both equity and debt financing, and saw participation from existing investors such Norwest Venture Partners, Canaan, NewView Capital, and Qualcomm Ventures (which goes back to the startups Series A funding days).

MindTickle was founded in 2012 by Mohit Garg, Krishna Depura, Deepak Diwakar and Nishant Mungali. The start-up is a ‘software as a service’ or SaaS, which helps its customers increase their revenue by training and improving their sales teams.

The organizations availing MindTickle’s services can use programs such as onboarding, ongoing learning, role-playing, upskilling, and coaching to improve their employees’ sales skills. This makes the customer-facing employees “sales ready”, and as MindTickle says “readiness results in revenue.”

The platform uses machine learning and gamification of its services combined with a mobile-first user experience in order to provide an “engaging” and “delightful” experience.

Over the years, the startup has inked partnerships with several Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000 companies. Some of the company’s clients include, MongoDB, Nutanix, Qualtrics, Procore, Square, Janssen, Cloudera, Dexcom, Merck & Co., and Benetton Group.

The $100 million raised in this funding round will be used to expand the company’s global operations and improve its services. “This will be used to accelerate MindTickle’s go-to-market activities and expansion of global operations while advancing investments in product innovation to close the loop on customer-facing readiness and in-field execution,” MindTickle said in the press release.

“Our mission is to help companies transform the capabilities and behaviors of their teams to generate a meaningful, measurable impact on their revenue and brand,” said Krishna Depura, co-founder and CEO of MindTickle. “As customers become increasingly demanding and remote work becomes more common, organizations realize the need to reskill and upskill their employees on an ongoing basis to deliver value in each customer interaction.”.