The people have spoken, and they have spoken blue. According to the Associated Press, Joe Biden has secured the win in Pennsylvania to bag the presidency of the United States of America. However, the announcement did not come without a fair share of rebuttal from the opposite side of the aisle, as current President Donald Trump has went on a rant on Twitter, claiming the election for himself.

The past few days have seen misinformation spreading like wildfire on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, and for the most part, these platforms have handled it quite well. However, there’s not much to do when the President of the United States keeps making false claims through his personal accounts.

As a result, Twitter has decided to just flag, and not remove Donald Trump’s tweets, which has resulted his feed to look something like this:

Now, the President has claimed that he has won the state of Pennsylvania by a huge margin, if we count just the legal votes.

THE OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020



Twitter has attached multiple warning labels to the President’s tweets, arguing that voter fraud of any kind is extremely rare in the US, according to election experts.

Trump now plans to take this matter into the Supreme Court, but has already lost court cases in Michigan and Georgia.

Nonetheless, it’s fair to say that the verdict is final, and that Joe Biden will become the next President of the United States, with Senator Kamala Harris assuming the role of the Vice President. However, if the past is anything to go by, President Trump’s twitter feed will probably see a lot more labels in the coming days.