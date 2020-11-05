November is finally here, and it brings along the next generation of consoles with it. The new PS5 and Xbox Series X are set to launch in a few days, and the hype is real. Chances are, not all of us will be able to get it on launch day, as the demand is certainly going to dwarf the actual supply. However, if you felt like you could get around this shortage by grabbing one from your nearest store, Sony has another thing coming. Today, the company has announced that its PS5 consoles will only be available through online channels this coming November 12, to avoid the spread of COVID 19.

“No units will be available in-store for purchase on launch day (November 12 or November 19, depending on your region) – please don’t plan on camping out or lining up at your local retailer on launch day in hopes of finding a PS5 console for purchase. Be safe, stay home, and place your order online,” the company said, breaking the hearts of fans around the world.

However, Sony also mentioned that if you have already prebooked a console for pick-up at your local retailer, you should still be able to do so at your designated appointment time, under the retailer’s safety protocols.

The news is sure to disappoint Sony fans around the world, who have been waiting to get their hands on the device for months now. Xbox Series X launches on November 10th, and will reportedly be available in stores. Thus, this move by Sony can cause many to switch sides, especially since the Xbox has more raw processing power, and Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda might also level out the playing field in terms of exclusives.

The PS5 will be available on November 12th (and November 19th, depending upon your region), and will cost $499. However, users will have the option to buy a digital only version of the device at just $399.