Almost an year after the launch and first sale of Apple’s ‘truly wireless’ earphones- the Airpods Pro, the company has come out and said that a “small percentage” of these devices may be experiencing sound issues. To address this problem, Apple is offering free replacements for the units that are facing said issues.

The defected Airpods Pro might produce crackling or static sounds in loud environments, with exercise, or while talking on the phone. Even the active noise cancellation seems to be malfunctioning, and a loss of bass sound or an increase in background noises such as street sounds has been noticed.

Apple says the affected units were manufactured before October 2020.

The replacement program is only restricted to users who are facing the aforementioned issues with their Airpods Pro. Users can reach out to an Apple Authorized Service Provider, make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store or contact Apple support to avail of the replacement offer for their affected earpods. The company will examine the unit before confirming if it is eligible for the replacement offer.

Airpods are one of the company’s most rapidly growing products, and Apple has been placing huge bets on the devices. In fact, according to a report published last month, the company is reportedly preparing smaller Airpods Pro, while making the entry level product seem more like its premium counterpart in terms of design (with a shorter stem and replaceable ear tips).

The company reported steady growth in the wearable market, reporting $7.9 billion in revenue (up from $6.5 billion last year) during the Q3 2020 (or as Apple calls it, Q4 2020) earnings call.