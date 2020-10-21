With the pandora’s box of trouble that is the coronavirus still controlling our lives, work-from-home has become the new thing in the business world, with every company in the world extending the policy further and further as time passes. While Twitter became the first tech-giant to allow the work-from-home option, Microsoft took it up a notch and laid down several guidelines earlier this month that allowed its employees to work remotely from home, indefinitely, making the life of workers a breeze.

Following the same trend, Amazon.com Inc, on Tuesday, extended the timeline for the work from home policy for employees worldwide, from January 2021 to the end of June.

“Employees who work in a role that can effectively be done from home are welcome to do so until June 30, 2021”, an Amazon spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

Amazon, the biggest e-commerce company on the face of the Earth, said that over 19000 of its U.S. frontline workers have been tested positive or are assumed to be tested positive for covid-19. Still, in the face of numerous allegations made by several staff members that the steps taken by the company to protect workers from covid-19 are inadequate, Amazon seems firm and confident in its safety policy.

In fact, the Amazon spokesperson denied these allegations in her e-mail and remarked that the health of Amazon workers has always been the company’s priority. Be it investing significant funds, organizing deep cleaning, conducting regular temperature checks, or providing face covering and hand sanitizer, the company has forever maintained to ensure the safety of its workers.

This extension is an example of the many measures taken by Amazon to prove the company’s loyalty towards its staff and workers, according to the spokeswoman.

Ahead of the expected second-wave of coronavirus, many tech-giants, are still planning on expanding this work-from-home culture. Likewise, Facebook has allowed its employees to work from home till July next year, and Google has also extended its work from home orders till June 2021.