This week has been ludicrously busy for Apple, which just announced its new iPhone 12 on October 13. And as it usually goes, the iPhone is more than just a new launch for the company. With the launch of the next gen of smartphones, the last gen gets affected directly, as prices take a steep dive. Thus, the Apple Store in India is currently being updated, probably to change the prices of the last gen devices.

Now, this has not been explicitly mentioned in the ‘being updated’ page. However, we have reached this conclusion, simply because we were not able to access the pages for iPhone 11 and iPhone XR, while the pages for the new launches- iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 Pro, could be viewed (even though we could not “check prices” for these devices as well.

This can be because after the launch of the new iPhones, the company announced a price cut for older devices. Thus, Apple might be updating the store to reflect the changes announced during the event earlier this week. Additionally, there are also Diwali offers set to come, such as the one wherein the company is providing a free pair of 1st gen Airpods with iPhone 11.

Additionally, you can also expect the all new iPad Air to become available now. Interestingly, Apple’s US store is still online and has not been put under any sort of update for now.

Moreover, if you try to view other products, like the Airpods, you can actually reach the ‘buy’ page, but once you click on it, you are redirected to the ‘being updated’ page. This means that the checkout function on the store is currently being reworked as well, which also ties in with the price change theory.

We will update this article when the store is back online.