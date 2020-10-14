Tried streaming movies and shows on Netflix for free in the first month trial period offer but could not do it? Well, the streaming service has confirmed that it has pulled out the free trial period offer in the United States and will experiment with new methods to build a user base.

According to The Verge, the company had already started phasing out the free trial option this month for American subscribers. It even pulled out the offer in a number of countries over the last two years. A Netflix spokesperson said, “We’re looking at different marketing promotions in the U.S. to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience.”

Earlier this year even Netflix competitor, Disney+ ended its free trial offer in the US, UK and Australia before the release of the film ‘Hamilton’. Some of the streaming services fear that users take advantage of the free trial offer to watch the biggest releases from the platforms. However, on the other hand, Apple TV Plus had announced an extension for its initial free trial period for subscribers till February 2021.

As of now, Netflix might continue to test more content sampling promotions. It even launched a portal recently that streams some of the episodes from Netflix’s best shows for free. With respect to its ever-growing user base, the move to end free trial offer was expected from Netflix.

Given the times of the pandemic, streaming services have been witnessing an upsurge in their user bases, especially Netflix. In April this year, Netflix added 15.8 million subscribers to its platform, double of what it had expected. With a growth rate of 22% year over year, Netflix’s user base currently stands close to 200 million subscribers. This is no surprise as nowadays mostly everyone prefers to watch a show or a movie from the comfort of their homes rather than going to a theatre and risk their lives.