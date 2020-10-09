An Indian startup, CreatorOS (formerly called Socionity) has bagged $500,00 in funding from CEOs of Flipkart, RedBus and Unacademy (and many other prominent businessmen) to help scale up its platform to build applications for social media influencers.

The financing round was led by founder and former CEO of RedBus, Phanindra Sama, with participation from Gaurav Munjal – co-founder and CEO of Unacademy, Kalyan Krishnamurthy – CEO at Flipkart, Sujeet Kumar – co-founder of Udaan, Vidit Aatrey – co-founder of social e-commerce platform Meesho, Vivekananda Hallekere – co-founder and CEO of Bounce and Alvin Tse – GM of Xiaomi Indonesia, any many more.

The startup said in its blog, “We would have been fortunate to work with one name from this stellar set. We are beyond grateful that so many big names showed their support, encouragement and belief.”

CreatorOS was founded by Madhavan Malolan to help creators and influencers build their businesses. Its marquee tool helps creators and influencers by allowing them to build applications for their work, where they can sell their content or product to a user base. CreatorOS offers an all-rounded app-building service where creators can include a payment gateway, a chat service where users can interact with the creators, app analytics that provides with data like – number of downloads, and marketing tools to promote products and content.

Currently, the platform has around 1,000 creators using its services and expects to have more than 5,000 by the end of the year. These creators include short-film makers, teachers and consultants.

With this infusion of funds, the startup aims to build a larger team that can help deal with the growing demands due to the pandemic. CreatorOS said in its blog, “We had been bootstrapped, with just 3 co-founders operating up until now. We were getting a lot of customers knocking at our doors. Things started escalating because of the COVID situation when more and more teachers and artists started taking their offering online. We want to help people make this transition faster and seamlessly.”