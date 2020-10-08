If one of the big reasons why you don’t use voice Assistants like the Google Assistant is because you like to surf your internet incognito, Google is here to address your woes. Today, the company has announced a “Guest mode” for your Google Assistant, which will allow users to use the AI without having their interactions recorded.

Thus, now when you ask an embarrassing question like “Is the Earth Flat?” you won’t have to live with the shame of Google remembering it. When the guest mode is on, any interactions that you make will not be saved. This means that any questions that you pose will not be answered based on your personalized history with the Assistant.

Usually, users have to delete the interaction history by themselves, or have Google automatically delete it after 3, 18 or 36 months.

To turn on the Guest mode, all you have to do is say, “Hey Google, turn on guest mode.” It will remain on until you turn it off.

The feature will roll out to smart speakers and displays in a few weeks.

That isn’t all that’s new to the Google Assistant. Soon, you will be able to ask questions like “Is my Google account safe,” which will automatically take you to the security and privacy settings for your account.

Moreover, the company has also announced a few other interesting privacy features, including allowing users to edit their location history in Google Maps Timeline.