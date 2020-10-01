With the entire going into online mode, PCs and laptops have seen a huge spike in demand, and it looks like Microsoft is here to fulfill all your computing needs at a price that does not leave a hold in your pocket. Putting weeks of speculations to rest, Microsoft today has announced the arrival of its handy and more importantly, affordable Surface line of devices– Laptop Go, to its highly coveted Surface lineup.

The Surface Laptop Go comes at an alluring price of 549 USD (40,265 INR), around 50 bucks more than the tablet in the same series. Thus, this new Laptop Go is all set to be an absolute bang for the buck.

Weeks prior to today’s final announcement, Microsoft had positioned this new laptop to be something designed specifically with the needs of students in mind. And with the ongoing pandemic bringing physical classes to a halt, and online classes becoming the new norm, the company is positioning the laptop to be your perfect study companion.

As far as the specs are concerned, the Laptop Go will come powered by a 10th generation quad-core Intel i5(1035G1) processor and will run on either 4 or 8 gigs of RAM. In terms of hard drive space, the Laptop Go will come in 3 variants ranging between 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of storage space.

Looking at the specifications, the base variant honestly does not look too appealing, and seeing how even a Chrome tab these days requires a lot of power to stay open, users are expected to opt for a more premium option in the same lineup. However, upgrades to specifications will also mean that the price is most likely to go up a bit from the base 549 USD.

The Surface Laptop Go will come with a 12.5-inch touchscreen with a 1536 x 1024 (148 PPI) resolution, that is expected to provide optimum productivity to its users.

Microsoft has also highlighted the inclusion of a full-sized keyboard to this handy laptop with a 1.3mm of key travel.

Even though the laptop does not come with the Windows Hello Camera, something that has been seen in the other devices of the Surface series, users can go for the user-friendly fingerprint sensor, placed on the power button instead.

The laptop comes weighing in at around 1.11kgs, making the Surface Laptop Go the lightest one in the Surface series yet. However, even at this weight, the laptop comes fully equipped with both USB-C and USB-A ports along with the trademark Microsoft Surface power port.

The battery on the laptop is expected to last for around 13 hours and supports fast charging to reduce the headache of looking for charging points while on the go.

Other than announcing the Surface Laptop Go, Microsoft has also announced the release of a plethora of new accessories and an update to its Surface Pro X.

The tech giant has also announced that it will be launching the Surface series in a number of European countries including the Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Latvia, Bulgaria, Slovenia, and Croatia.