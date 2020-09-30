If you have been facing problems using some of Apple’s services on Tuesday night, worry not, as you are not alone. Several of Apple’s core services suffered a sizeable outage late night, rendering them non-functional for the most part. Apple’s System Status page reported outages across its platforms like Apple Music, iCloud, App Store, Mac App Store, Apple TV, Apple Books, Game Center and several others.

The company this morning updated its System Status page and said all the 25 issues and outages have been resolved. Almost for all the services, Apple says only ‘some users were affected’, however, it claimed that AppleCare purchase (iOS) was down for everyone as it was under system maintenance.

For platforms like Apple Music, Apple TV and iCloud, Apple says users might not have been able to stream music, experienced a problem on Apple TV. Additionally, users were not able to sign in or create an account on iCloud, respectively.

Other tech giants have been facing outages as well recently. Microsoft yesterday reported an outage across its Office365 platforms. Previously, Google too faced not just one, but two major service outages across G Suite, in a matter of 15 days.