Gadgets with foldable displays seem to be the new talk of the town and we are witnessing a shift from the old style of displays to the foldable ones. First, we saw smartphones with foldable displays and now after 5 years of development, Lenovo has finally opened pre-orders for its foldable laptop, the Thinkpad X1 Fold, after it had showcased the device at CES, Las Vegas in January earlier this year.

Starting today, the new X1 Fold is available to pre-order for $2,499. However, the company hasn’t announced when the foldable laptop will be available for delivery.

The standout point of this new device, obviously, is its 13.3-inch OLED display that can be folded horizontally. When fully unfolded, the device can be used as a tablet. Unfold it by half and you can use it as a laptop with the bottom half of the screen turning into a keyboard. The Thinkpad X1 Fold can also be used with an optional detachable keyboard and easel stand, for those people who prefer an analog keyboard over a touchscreen one. The detachable keyboard can be slid inside the gap when the X1 Fold is folded and is automatically wirelessly charged by the device.

The whole idea of a foldable laptop is that it doesn’t take a lot of space and can be carried easily, and the Thinkpad X1 Fold is aimed to do just that.

The company has also introduced an additional accessory, the Lenovo Mod Pen for people who like writing or designing with a stylus.

Talking about the specs, the Thinkpad X1 Fold is powered by the 11th gen Intel processors with 8GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage and supports Windows 10. It carries two USB-C ports and a sim-card slot with an optional 5G support. The device weighs around 2.2 pounds with a 50Wh battery.

Lenovo also announced the ThinkPad X1 Nano and three new devices in its ThinkBook series, all based on Intel’s new Evo platforms. The ThinkPad X1 Nano will be available by the end of 2020 priced at $1,399. Lenovo claims this is the lightest ThinkPad they have ever made, weighing 1.99 pounds with a 13-inch 2K 16:10 display. The X1 Nano is powered by 11th gen Intel processors up to an i7 with RAM up to 16GB, storage up to 1TB, and also supports 5G connectivity.

In the ThinkBook series, Lenovo unveiled the ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 priced $729, ThinkBook 14s Yoga priced $879, and ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 priced $549. The 14s Yoga is the first convertible ThinkBook with a built-in pen and is arriving in November. Whereas, the 13s and 15 will be available in October.