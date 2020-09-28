Tech giant Samsung is perhaps one of those very few major league consumer electronics companies, that also has a specialized hardware line for rather demanding physical environments. These could be workers at construction sites doing hardcore physical work, or mountaineers spending most of the time climbing hills, Samsung has dedicatedly introduced devices for this target group. And today, the South Korean giant is adding yet another product to that line with the new, rugged Galaxy Tab Active 3.

At the very first look, the Galaxy Tab Active 3 doesn’t look like your regular, sleek, thin pieces of pristine hardware. It instead is a tablet that is designed to withstand every last bit of physical challenge you can throw towards it. Samsung has labeled the gadget as a “smart new tablet built for demanding environments”. Hence, alongside the usual specifications, the new tablet has also been tested to survive drops of around 5 feet and comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Samsung has also promised potential users that the tablet will come with up to three generations worth of Android OS upgrades.

The new Galaxy Tab Active 3 will also have certain optimizations that will make the device easier to handle while wearing gloves, something the previous Tab Active was heavily criticized for not supporting. The new tablet will also possess physical navigation buttons and has definite settings that will allow users to use the tablet even while wearing ‘thin work gloves’. Just like the tablet itself, the S-pen will come with an IP68 certification, allowing it to function seamlessly even with water or dust on the surface.

The Galaxy Tab Active 3 will come powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 9810 processor and run on a 4GB RAM with the choice of either a 64GB or a 128GB ROM selection. However, the internal memory of the tab can be further extended to a whopping 1TB with the use of a microSD card.

The Galaxy Tab Active 3 will juice itself up through a removable 5080mAh battery that supports fast-charging via USB or POGO pins. However, the tab can also be used without a battery when connected to a “dedicated power source accessory.”

The tablet is set to launch with an Android 11 OS and will come bearing a flashless 13 Megapixel rear camera and a 5 Megapixel front camera. The company has specifically announced that the cameras will come optimized for specialized barcode scanning.

As far as connectivity is concerned, the Tab Active 3 is set to include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/n/ac and Wi-Fi Direct and will come possessing the usual accelerometer, gyroscope, and proximity sensor as far as in-device sensors go.

In terms of pricing, Samsung is yet to release a definite figure, but the company has identified this new release to target the growing European and Asian markets. The blogpost made on Samsung’s official site has stated that “select markets” will see the Galaxy Tab Active 3 become available for purchase today, with further expansions to other regions coming “at a later date”.