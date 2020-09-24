Fresh from a $150Mn Softbank-led round, edtech platform Unacademy has announced acquisition of Couravy. Coursavy is an online learning platform, that is targeted specifically towards those preparing for an ever-so-tough UPSC examination. UPSC is a common exam, one of the most coveted ones in India, that gets one entered into India’s civil services.

Coursavy will join an expanding list of rather young startups reaching successful exit stage, all thanks to the pandemic-enforced boom in the edtech sector. Founded in 2019, Coursavy’s vision is to make high quality and affordable educational content accessible to UPSC aspirants through technology. The startup, like most other edtechs, has developed a scalable learning platform and process which solves the challenge of a lack of discipline in learning.

The platform has also replicated the personal guidance and engagement a student received in an offline setup, hence promoting a community learning environment. Through Coursavy, students who completed over 70% of their daily targets have witnessed improved learning efficiency and outcomes.

Coursavy has Live sessions that include daily doubt resolutions, core content classes, mentorship, study notes, evaluation and feedback, to inculcate daily discipline amongst aspirants. Currently Coursavy has various subject matter experts with a claimed learners base of over 70,000 across their YouTube channel and platform.

“As we grow and strengthen our position as the leader in the test prep market, bringing Coursavy on board will play a strategic role for Unacademy in the UPSC examination category. At Unacademy, we are striving to democratise education in India and this acquisition is a step in that direction.”, said Gaurav Munjal, Co-founder and CEO, Unacademy Group.

We are thrilled to be a part of Unacademy and be able to contribute to the mission of democratising education. Access to the right resources, technology and teams will help us create impact in the lives of millions of learners,” added Vimal Singh Rathore, CEO, Coursavy.