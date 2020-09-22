Majority of Apple’s services suffered a prolonged outage, which are now restored. The cupertino giant confirmed that some of its services have been seeing a more than average downtime today. According to the company’s system status page, there are 6 services that are currently undergoing issues, disrupting normal functioning.

Services including the App Store, iTunes Store, Apple Music, Apple TV channels, Apple TV+, and the Mac App Store are all suffering significant downtime. Apple users who are accustomed to facing certain downtime with the company’s iCloud services are now being met with disruptions on the company’s other services as well, which is not really a common ordeal. Thus, it’s fair to say that people are frustrated.

The Cupertino tech giant has come out and admitted that there’s significant disruption with certain services by a simple message that reads “Users are experiencing a problem with this service. We are investigating this issue.”

With no significant detail surrounding the sudden downtime on hand, users are expecting this unwanted disruption to be fixed soon. And with Apple already working on getting its services back online, it is probably a matter of time before everything goes back to normal.

This comes just a short while after the company introduced a new Apple One bundle to drive up subscriptions of its service. This new pitfall might lead to disappointment amongst users, which is not great for business, especially when you have a bundle launch ready. Nonetheless, it looks like Apple has already fixed a lot of these issues.