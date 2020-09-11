With the launch of the next line of Apple devices dawning upon us, word has been going around that the company is preparing for something big when it comes to paid services, hoping to bring a bundle for its users that they can enjoy on their new devices.

The Tech Portal was among the first to report on Apple readying a possible bundle that would potentially entice customers to become a subscriber. And now, all speculations have been put to rest, as a new offering named Apple One, has been discovered in the newest beta release of the Apple Music app, noted by 9to5Mac. The code discovered within the release also hints at Apple Music being included within the bundle, something that was not confirmed before.

The range of bundles will include almost every paid Apple service currently on offer, from iTunes and Arcade to Apple TV+ and iCloud.

Many had speculated that the bundle will be announced with the launch of the new iPhones, to make the launch even more memorable than usual. However, it looks like the company has become its own nemesis, and spilled the beans before anyone else could. Something like this, coming from a company like Apple which takes great pride in its ‘privacy’ measures, seems a little odd.

Intentional or not, this new ‘leaked news’ of a possible bundle has done its job and raised significant interest amongst the masses. The bundle is expected to go a long way in realizing the company’s goal of reaching 600 million subscribers by the end of this year.However, neither the code nor the company itself has confirmed the potential pricing of said bundles. But that could significantly change in the coming weeks, as the world awaits more news.

Nonetheless, it goes without saying, that the Apple One bundle will cost less than the sum of its individual parts. Moreover, Bloomberg reports that you will be able to select from a choice of different packages, with the basic version including Apple Music and Apple TV+, while more expensive tiers would add other services like Apple Arcade and Apple News+, and even an iCloud subscription.