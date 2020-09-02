After a series of teaser videos, and some official renders being dropped for a significant amount of time, Chinese tech giant ZTE has finally launched the world’s first smartphone with an embedded under display selfie camera.

The latest invention in the perpetually growing field of smartphones, the Axon 20 5G is ready to be ordered within the Chinese domestic market right now. ZTE goes around the conventional notch or punch hole technology which is widely seen in today’s smartphones and walks the distance in introducing a 32 megapixel selfie camera that is completely embedded underneath the screen in its Axon 20 5G.

ZTE isn’t the only that has been working on this tech. A large number of smartphone makers, mostly from China, have been working to be the first to the market. ZTE clearly beat them all, and by a fair margin.

A user video of the phone available online gives us a good idea about the display of the phone. Said video contains both still and moving pictures in different color schemes showing the seamless integration of the embedded camera, with no visible camera spot or loss of brightness near the camera module.

ZTE claims that the under-display camera has been made possible due to the use of ‘high transparency material using both organic and inorganic films’. They also state that the use of optimized software algorithms that work hand in hand with the hardware will maintain the image quality of the smartphone camera to its highest level.

Running on Android 10 and built around a Snapdragon 765G processor, the Axon 20 5G is available in 3 RAM and ROM configurations. The smartphone also commands a powerful rear quad camera (64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP) and is juiced by a 4220mAh battery.

The smartphone has been priced at 2,198 Yuan (or 23,533 INR) within the Chinese market with no word on a global release as of now. Looking at that price though, it does seem like a phone that could go down well with the masses.

Earlier this week when Xiaomi announced that it was on the way to bringing under display cameras on its smartphone as early as 2021. And many, including myself, thought that the first phone with the technology will be an Mi. However, it looks like the Chinese company has been defeated by its own country mate.