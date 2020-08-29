Chadwick Boseman has died after a 4 year battle with Colon cancer at the age of 43, his team confirmed via his Twitter account. Chadwick Boseman was best know for his charismatic role in Marvel’s Avengers as the deadly ‘Black Panther’.

Boseman has been battling colon cancer, a type of cancer which affects the large intestine, for the past four years with support from his wife and children. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.” the statement said.

Chadwick, who attended the British American Drama Academy at Oxford, got his big break from the movie “42” thanks to his transcendent performance. He made his Marvel debut in 2016 when he played T’Challa/Black Panther in “Captain America: Civil War.” Then in 2018, Chadwick featured in his stand-alone “black panther” movie, which literally broke all box office records. Moreover, Marvel studios had also announced that another black panther movie- black panther saga would debut in 2022.

He was also a well-known symbol of black power. “To be young, gifted, and black, we all know what it’s like to be told that there is not a place for you to be featured, yet you are young, gifted, and black,” Boseman said. “We know what it’s like to be told there’s not a screen for you to be featured on, a stage for you to be featured on. We know what it’s like to be the tail and not the head. We know what it’s like to be beneath and not above.”

Twitter as well as other social media platforms have been swarmed with emotional messages about Chadwick death. “Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace.” Marvel tweeted.

US senator Kamala Harris, who attended Howard University with Chadwick also tweeted “Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family.” Mark Ruffalo tweeted “It was the highest honor getting to work with you and getting to know you. What a generous and sincere human being. You believed in the sacred nature of the work and gave your all. Much love to your family. And much love from all of us left here.”