Teasing something right out of a Matrix movie, Elon Musk has said that a “working neuralink device” will be unveiled during a live webcast on August 28th.

If you aren’t already aware of what neuralink does as a company, allow me to elucidate. Imagine being able to ‘control’ your brain, and, taking a reference out of a movie, using 100% of it; a perfect symposium of human and artificial intelligence. The company is working on a technology that uses electrodes, which are ‘stitched’ into your brain using a sewing machine type robot, which can then be controlled to transmit brain signals over Bluetooth, allowing subjects to control a computer or have their brain activity monitored. The possibilities with the technology are endless, including but not limited to-helping people with brain injuries, controlling computers with your brain and, “telepathy,” according to Musk (a little skeptical about the last one).

The event will provide updates on the company’s progress, as well as a “live neural activity demonstration,” according to a video shared by Elon Musk along with latest announcement.

Live webcast of working @Neuralink device

Friday 3pm Pacific https://t.co/PouLbrGzFU — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 26, 2020

This is not the first we have heard of Neuralink though. Back in 2017, Musk had announced that an interface could be ready in just 4 years. If the company has a working model ready, or at least a prototype of it, Neuralink devices will arrive earlier than expected. We believe that this is very probable, due to Musk noting that the device has already been used by a monkey to control a computer, and well as announcing that the technology shown on Friday would be “awesome” compared to what we’ve seen so far.

In its preliminary stages, Neuralink devices will be used to help amputees and people with brain damage, and we suppose that the launch on Friday will be just about that. However, in the future, this device can become the basis of a human-AI built society, and might just give birth to the next evolutionary state in humans. The hypothesis may sound absurd, but the man has already promised us “telepathy.”

Elon Musk is concerned by the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence and that humans might be ‘left behind’ by this development. That is why he seeks to diminish this gap between AI and human by conceiving a brain-computer interface.