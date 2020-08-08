Zomato-India’s biggest food delivery platform and a household name at this point, has taken one of the most progressive steps in Indian business world when it comes to a more women friendly workspace, allowing female employees 10 days of ‘period leave’ per year. A move like this, especially in a country like India where menstruation is still a taboo, will set precedent for other companies and help to alleviate some of the stigma surrounding the biological process, at least in the corporate world.

Now, one might think that while the move is progressive and much appreciated, is ‘period leave’ that right name for a policy started by an organisation as big as Zomato?Chief Executive Deepinder Goyal thinks so, who wrote in an email statement that “There shouldn’t be any shame or stigma attached to applying for a period leave,” adding that “You should feel free to tell people on internal groups, or emails that you are on your period leave for the day.”

This suggests that the name has been curated to be as blunt as possible, and that Zomato employees should not feel the need to curb their words when talking about a biological process.

This policy will come into effect from August 8, i.e. today. In a blog post, Zomato explains the reason for choosing ’10 days’ as the optimal period leave option, by saying that since the average woman’s menstrual cycle lasts 14 days, adding weekends into account-women should have 10 extra days of leave as compared to men.

However, an employee can only apply for 1 period leave per menstrual cycle, and Zomato advises that this should only be availed “if you are really unable to attend to work.” Moreover, Zomato asks its employees to not abuse these leaves or use them as a crutch to take time out for other pending tasks. The employee should also communicate to their team about not being available. Moreover, they should also reschedule meetings and proactively communicate if deadlines are getting impacted.

Any employee looking to apply for a period leave can do so on the company’s HR portal.

Zomato has become one the most successful Indian startups, and is finally on the way to profitability. Zomato saw its revenues doubling from the past year to $394 million in FY20. These numbers were $192 million last year, signalling an impressive jump.