Uber has appointed a new President for Uber India and South Asia, Prabhjeet Singh. The responsibilities of this position include overseeing the next phase of growth in the company’s mobility business and ensuring safety for riders and drivers across India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. Pradeep Parameswaran who was the former titleholder has been promoted to be the regional general manager in the Asia Pacific region.

Prabhjeet Singh, who graduated from IIT Kharagpur, joined Uber in 2015 after working with McKinsey for 9 years. He will assume his new position, and all the responsibilities that come with it immediately. However, he will still report to Pradeep Parameswaran.

“I’m delighted to announce that Prabh is replacing me as Uber’s new President for India and South Asia, one of our fastest growing and most strategic markets. I’m confident Prabh will exceed our expectations by leading Uber India SA on to the path of profitability, further consolidate our partnership with public transport authorities, continue our growth trajectory by expanding Auto and Moto to the next batch of cities, and build iconic teams”, Parameswaran said.

Pradeep Parameswaran, led Uber through one of the worst times for the company, ushering in a lot of changes to tackle the coronavirus affected market. As a part of its cost-cutting efforts, Uber has recently laid off 25% of its total workforce in India, closing down its Mumbai office for the same reason. Uber also entered into a partnership with BigBasket to provide essential deliveries at a time when the need of ride hailing services was virtually non existent.

He has also helped scale up the auto sector, and launched the service in multiple new cities over his tenure, even as the company continues to struggle on the path of profitability.

Commenting on his new appointment Prabhjeet, said, “I’m thrilled to have been given the responsibility of leading Uber in India and South Asia, and look forward to collaborating with exceptional teams and gifted colleagues across the Uber family to strengthen our services and product offerings. Uber is an integral part of the fabric of our cities and as they start moving again, we have prioritized the highest standards of safety, sustainability, and service that our riders and drivers expect of us.’’