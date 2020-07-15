Reliance’s AGM meeting turned into a sci fi bonanza as soon as Mukesh Ambani stepped off the podium, which was followed by a series of announcements that can completely revolutionize the education sector, not just in India but worldwide. The company plans to achieve this ‘education for all’ goal by employing a set of tools as follows:

JioMeet:

You cannot talk about education in this day and age and not mention the only mode of education we have available, video conferencing. The AGM event was held using the newly launched JioMeet app, which will now become a big part of the company’s push in the education market of India. The platform will allow schools to conduct classes, despite the lockdown enforced by coronavirus, allowing students to engage in classes without any cap on the time and number of participants.

Embibe:

This is where the company really went overboard, and launched a platform that has got the likes of Byju’s and Unacademy worried. The platform will provide access to quality education to students throughout the country, with a brand new layout and design that could even give competition to Google’s popular ‘Classroom’ suite.

The platform now comes with a comprehensive set of tools to make online learning seamless. The complete course layout for students can be imprinted on the platform with progress of each individual student being tracked across that course layout real-time. Students can also select past concepts from previous classes that they want to revise, and fill out any gaps in their knowledge. The platform uses video lectures, quizzes, 3D diagrams, and a whole plethora of features to make learning fun.

A beta version of the embibe platform is already live for students and teachers to test.

Jio Glass:

Much like Google, the Mukesh Ambani led Jio has announced the launch of Jio Glass, which as the name suggests, is a pair of mixed reality glasses which let you access 25 different apps and the internet, by forming a connection with your phone.

Students will be able to learn about geography in a way that was never possible before, visualising real life monuments and topographical features through the glasses. Moreover, they can participate in meetings, where 3D models can be used to visualise diagrams in real life. It’s unclear if all students would be able to gain access to the device, but one can always dream.

More to follow…