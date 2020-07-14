Snapchat is testing a new update that will allow users to navigate through the discover section vertically – a feature that is popular on the China-based social media platform TikTok. A horizontal swipe, in this case, will exit the discover section. This new feature is only being tested on a few select users at the moment and will hopefully roll out to a larger user base over some time. It is important to note that, this test will currently exclude stories from friends.

Snapchat has confirmed the test to TechCrunch, noting that “a very small percentage of its user base” currently has access to the feature.

This test was first spotted by Matt Navarra who retweeted a post by Arthur (@artb2668), where it becomes clear that Snapchat is messing around with a TikTok like feature.

Arthur also posted a video that showcases how the feature would work on the platform.

TikTok’s ban from India and a potential ban from the United States have had a great effect on the social media world. India, which was TikTok’s biggest market, found solace in Instagram Reels, which has become quite popular in just a few days, thus proving that there is in fact, a huge market for TikTok like content on other platforms. After being copied by Facebook, Snapchat has decided to take a book out of its competitor’s playbook, and is experimenting with a feature that first debuted on another platform.

Despite TikTok’s attempts to gain public confidence, including distancing itself from China, more and more countries around the world continue to re-evaluate their stance on the Chinese app. Mike Pompeo almost confirmed that a TikTok ban is in the cards, and said, “I don’t want to get out in front of the President, but it’s something we’re looking at.” Thus, after losing both its biggest and second biggest market, it’s probable that TikTok might be heaving its last sighs.

In an attempt to grab this golden opportunity, other companies like Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, and youtube have tried to launch features copied from TikTok. This includes Instagram’s Reels, which has partnered up with a large number of celebrities for the feature’s promotion. This has allowed Instagram to seize some, if not all, of TikTok’s 200 million user base in India. Apart from this YouTube is also planning to launch a Short videos section. From the looks of its, TikTok will become another ‘Stories’ very soon.