The hype is real, as the OnePlus Nord is turning out to be one of the most anticipated phones of the year. While the official launch is scheduled for a later date, that is, 21st July, a new leak coming from well-known tipster Evan Blass might tell us everything we need to know about OnePlus’s latest entry in the market.

Said by a tipster to come from a virtual Nord training presentation, this lines up quite well with what we already know (save for the phone imagery, which is an obvious placeholder). Let the debunking begin! pic.twitter.com/pA5N4oxJOF — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 9, 2020

The spec sheet suggests that OnePlus Nord will sport a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 408ppi pixel density and 20:9 aspect ratio. It’s not the best we have in the market, with QHD phones becoming more and more ubiquitous, but the company had to cut corners to keep the price under control, so it’s understandable. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor will be at the heart of this device, with the base variant launching with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of secondary storage. However, you can shill out some extra bucks for the 256GB storage option, coupled with 12GB of RAM.

Cameras have never been OnePlus’s strong suite, with the company struggling to get its software right. However, it has never sacrificed on hardware quality, and from the looks of it, it isn’t going to start with Nord. The phone is expected to house Sony’s IMX 580 flagship-level sensor for flagship-level photography, with the back camera module holding a 48MP main sensor with support for OIS and EIS, an 8MP ultrawide angle lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, OnePlus Nord could flaunt a display with a pill-shaped hole on the top-left corner for the dual-camera setup. The main selfie shooter is 32MP, which is complemented by an 8MP ultra wide lens, something that’s much appreciated from a front camera setup.

Connectivity wise, Nord will support Bluetooth 5.1 and has NFC for payments. The phone also has an on-screen fingerprint scanner for security, and can use the front cameras for ace unlocking. With a 4115mAh battery Nord can last a whole day, and if you ever find yourself out of juice, you can charge it within an hour with in-the-box 30-watt charger via USB Type-C port.

OnePlus Nord will come in Blue Marble, Grey Ash, and Grey Onyx colors.

With this affordable mid-range phone, OnePlus will mark the beginning of a new series of smartphones. So far, the company has held two pre order events for its flagship OnePlus 8 series phones, both of which sold out in a matter of minutes.