If you are one of those who can not wait for a final public release of Apple’s majorly revamped iOS14, then this is your chance. Apple has just dropped the first public beta of iOS14 and almost anyone can access these with those $99 (~₹7440) developer accounts.

iOS14 isn’t the only OS getting its public beta today. Along with iOS 14, Apple has also release public betas of iPadOS and tvOS. All of these can be accessed via Apple Beta Software Program. If accessing via iPhone or iPad, simply head over to the mentioned link and download a small configuration file. This will essentially make public betas downloadable to your device, like regular software updates.

The new operating systems across all of Apple’s hardware were announced in the recently concluded, first-every virtual WWDC. All of them bring about some major revamps to the respective devices. iOS 14 for example, brings a new screen design with widgets, a new app drawer among many other Android-esque but notable updates. iPadOS 14 comes in with major updates on handwriting recognition, overall display among others.

iOS14 also gets ‘App Clips’, which are mini versions of apps that you can run right from within the App Store without having to actually download those apps. Certain critical functionality, such as booking a cab in Uber, will be made available under these App clips by respective developers.

Public beta versions for macOS Big Sur and watchOS 7 have not currently been released, but Apple says they are coming soon.

Do note though, that these operating systems, which are nothing short of milestones in Apple’s software history, are betas. Hence, we would advise you not to install them on your primary devices, since you never know the amount of bugs they have. Apple itself advises the same.