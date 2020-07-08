The Samsung Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra have been an open book for some time now, with almost everything that there’s to know about the devices, out in the open. A month ago Samsung itself accidentally leaked the back of a copper color Galaxy Note 20 on their Russian website.

Now, we finally have an official word, straight from the horse’s mouth. And Samsung, owning up to the leak on its Russian website, has sent the media invite with a copper-colored S Pen, splashing its color down.

The Samsung Note 20 and the Note 20 have been rumoured to have a different material than previous iterations, making it harder for the phone to slip out of hands. That is a common, frustratingly annoying issue among all glass/metal/aluminium back phones these days and Samsung addressing it bodes well for consumers. They are probably going to use a frosted glass back to attain the same. We have seen these type of finishes on iPhone 11 pro, Google Pixel 3 and OnePlus 7 Pro.

Traditionally Samsung offers a brand new chipset with the Galaxy S flagships, and that year’s Galaxy Note then adopts the same chipset. But that changed last year when the Galaxy Note 10 got a tweaked version of the Exynos chipset. This happened because the Exynos processor was far behind of its Snapdragon counterpart in the S20 models. The same is expected to happen this year with the Note devices.

As the rumours suggest, these new Note 20 models will use the latest Snapdragon 865 Plus/Exynos 992 Plus. The chipset will be coupled with 8GB and 12GB RAM for the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra respectively. The Note 20 will come in 128 GB of storage while its’ bigger brother will come in either 256GB or 512GB storage. In terms of battery, the Note 20 ultra is expected to sport a massive battery, with capacity anywhere between 4,500 mAh – 5,000 mAh.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 Ultra for $1,499 earlier this year and received a lot of criticism from around the world, including from Samsung fanboys for the ridiculously higher price tag. But Samsung doesn’t seem to be working it out. The rumoured prices for the Note 20 as leaked in Greece is €1,299 while that for Ultra will be €1400.

This year as we may see the launch of a few devices alongside Note, viz, Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds X and probably a Galaxy S20 FE(Fanboy Edition). Samsung will unveil all the products on August 5th but will start shipping the products one-by-one, September onwards in succession, 1 month apart from another.

The live stream of the event will be available on all Samsung Electronics websites and YouTube. We will be covering the event exhaustively here at The Tech Portal, so stay tuned.