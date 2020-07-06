Airtel, the former champion of the Indian telecom market, and now, the second fiddle to Reliance Jio, has launched India’s largest open cloud-based VoLTE network with Nokia software products. The move is supposed to help Airtel in providing its mobile customers faster and more reliable, cost-efficient call connectivity.

Let’s divide the announcement into past, present and the future. First, comes the past. 3G, being the past, will be scaled down as a part of this move, thus ensuring more spectrum for the 4G services and providing better speed and capacity.

Then comes the present, the changes we expect to see now. Right out of the gate, users can be prepared for better 4G speeds and call connectivity. “The cloud-based VoLTE deployment allows Airtel to provide its mobile customers faster and more reliable, cost-efficient call connectivity,” the press release from Nokia reads.

Moreover, the technology uses Commercial Off-the-Shelf IT hardware with cloud-based Virtual Network Functions (VNFs), which take much less power and space than traditional 2G/3G Circuit Switched legacy core, thus ensuring more sustainability and scope for future expansion.

And talking about future, one cannot avoid 5G, the technology that’s right at our door. As part of its cloudification strategy, Airtel will also deploy Nokia’s CloudBand Infrastructure Software with the aim to create new revenue opportunities for 5G and internet-connected devices.

CloudBand is an open, scalable, flexible platform that will allow Airtel to adapt network capacity in accordance with changing consumption patterns in real-time and in a cost-efficient manner.

“As a vendor-agnostic, multi-technology and multi-domain platform, CloudBand will enable Airtel to lay the foundation for 5G networks and deliver new digital services with greater ease, flexibility and agility and ensure a reliable and high-performing network for delivering improved customer experience,” the press release explains.

Randeep Sekhon, CTO of Bharti Airtel, said, “The country’s largest open cloud-based VoLTE network is a major milestone in Airtel’s journey. Our objective is to reap the benefits of cloud solutions to simplify our architecture and enable faster delivery of innovative services, ultimately delivering an enhanced customer experience.” Commenting on the development, Bhaskar Gorti, President of Nokia Software and Nokia Chief Digital Officer, said, “Nokia’s carrier-grade cloud software solutions drive simplicity and flexibility and will further strengthen Airtel’s solid 5G network foundation and transition to innovative digital solutions that are customer and experience-centric.”

Bhaskar Gorti, President of Nokia Software and Nokia Chief Digital Officer said, “Nokia is very pleased to expand our partnership and support Airtel’s digital transformation journey. Nokia’s carrier-grade cloud software solutions drive simplicity and flexibility and will further strengthen Airtel’s solid 5G network foundation and transition to innovative digital solutions that are customer and experience centric.”