Twitter is back in cybersecurity news, as the company reports yet another data breach via its platform. Though this breach may not be as severe as the one that Twitter has reported off late.

In an email sent to its business users, Twitter said that there is a “possible” data breach that may have exposed private information of these accounts. Business users are generally those accounts which advertise on the platform.

In an email that was first reported by BBC, Twitter said, “We’re very sorry this happened. We recognise and appreciate the trust you place in us, and are committed to earning that trust every day”. The email was sent to all affected business users, and as of now there is no information whether non-business users were impacted as well.

The extent of the breach as well as the magnitude of information leaked remains unclear as well. Twitter says that the leaked personal data includes email addresses, phone numbers and the last four digits of clients’ credit card numbers.

Twitter off late, has had a series of cybersecurity lapses that the company has later accepted. Among those notable, is one from last year, when a leak allowed hackers to match phone numbers to their correct user accounts. This year too, a small section of individual users were apparently a target of state sponsored attacks on Twiiter, the company had revealed earlier this year.

The back in 2018, a massive lapse in security resulted in hackers getting access to millions of account passwords lying around in plain text. Twitter had asked almost all of its userbase to immediately changed passwords. In the same year, a bug allowed users’ DMs to be visible to anyone.