Zomato announced, on Friday, that it will part ways with the TechEagle Innovations, a drone startup that it had acquired back in 2018. TechEagle makes custom drones which can carry a weight up to 5 kgs. It was founded in 2015 by an IIT-Kanpur student Vikram Singh Meena.

“The company is thankful to Vikram for building a strong engineering foundation for its drones team, but we are no longer aligned about our future goals. Vikram and his team are supremely talented and we wish nothing but the best for them.” a Zomato spokeswoman said.

Zomato will still go ahead with its drone-delivery plans. Since it recently received permission to start testing drones for delivery it will take the upcoming test scheduled by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for companies that want to commercialise drone operations. According to experts, the drone sector in India is expected to touch Rs 6,300 crore by 2021.

“We are currently at the early stage of aerial innovations and are taking baby steps towards building a tomorrow wherein users can expect a drone to deliver the food they ordered online,” Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said.