From announcing deals in days, Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms has brought it down to hours. Literally just hours after announcing a fundraise from TPG, Jio Platforms has now announced a $250Mn raise (which is like a drop in the ocean looking at overall fundraising) from L Catterton. L Catterton defines itself as the world’s largest consumer-focused PE firm.

L Catterton will get 0.39 percent stake in Jio Platforms in exchange for its $250Mn. L Catterton’s joining will mark a record tenth investment in the Reliance Industries (RIL) digital unit in a mere seven weeks. The PE firm has made more than 200 investments in leading consumer brands, and bought this 0.39% stake at a $65Bn enterprise valuation.

Including the two investments from TPG and L Catterton today, Jio Platforms-parent Reliance Industries, has now sold 22.38 percent stake in Jio, encashing Rs 104,326.65 crore for the same.

Jio Platforms’ phenomenal fundraising spree includes global investors such as Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG and now L Catterton. The fund-raising spree has gone unbroken since April 22nd this year, when the first Facebook investment was announced.