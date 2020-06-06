Samsung is the king of the smartphone industry, and rightfully so. Every year, the company launches exceptional devices, especially under its flagship series S and Note. Everyone has been waiting for Note 20 to make its debut, and looks like August 5 might be the day it does.

The company has planned its Unpacked event on August 5, where it might launch its newest line of flagship devices, Note 20, Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G. The event will be held through online mediums, much like most of the events this year, due to COVID 19.

The company is expected to launch 2 variants of the Note 20 devices. Earlier, it was being expected that the two models will be Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Plus. However, in a cfiling from the Bluetooth SIG certification website, it was revelead that the SM-N986U model, which was earlier being speculated to be the Note 20 Plus, will actually be called the Note 20 Ultra. Thus, there will be no ‘Plus’ version in the Note 20 line of devices, reports suggest.

Spec wise, you can expect the same top quality experience that Samsung always delivers. The phone could feature the latest Samsung Exynos 992 SoC instead of the Samsung Exynos 990 SoC used on the Galaxy S20 series. It could also house a large 4,500 mAh battery, and a 108 MP primary camera on its back. The Bluetooth SIG certification filing suggests that the device will support Bluetooth 5.0, which weirdly isn’t the latest version of the technology. However, the S20 devices have the same version, so it might not be out of the realm of possibility.

Fold 2 could feature a triple camera setup on the back, with a bigger screen than its predecessor. The phone is expected to launch with the Snapdragon 865 chipset.

However, nothing is confirmed, as Samsung has managed to keep all the project under wraps until now.