When Facebook was created, Mark Zuckerberg couldn’t have imagined in his wildest dreams that his platform would reach the heights it has. From Gen Z to elders, everyone is on Facebook. However, with the long history of Facebook have come a lot of memories, some of which we would rather forget.

The problem is, Facebook doesn’t pose an option to delete old posts in bulk, ‘Yet’. However, those are the problems of the past, as Facebook today announced “Manage Activity”, a one stop shop for deleting or archiving all your old posts.

Embarrassing selfies? Gone. Pictures with an ex? Gone. Posts that are kinda non PC? Well, we aren’t here to judge, but voila, ‘Gone’! Facebook will now allow users to select multiple posts at a time, categorizing them either by date, by the people tagged, or by content type (pictures, videos, texts, etc.). “We’ve also developed filters to help you sort and find what you’re looking for, like posts with specific people or from a specific date range,” the announcement from the company read.

“Whether you’re entering the job market after college or moving on from an old relationship, we know things change in people’s lives, and we want to make it easy for you to curate your presence on Facebook to more accurately reflect who you are today. That’s why we’re launching Manage Activity to help you archive or trash old posts, all in one place,” Facebook said at the feature’s announcement.

Once a post is deleted, it stays in a ‘zombiesque’ state for 30 days, where it is neither completely dead nor alive. Think of this feature like the “Trash” in your gallery, where you can choose to restore said posts if you want to, before they are forgotten for all eternity. “This gives you some wiggle room in case you change your mind about deleting old posts,” Facebook said.

The feature can also be used to “archive” posts, for those who can’t really dare to delete posts altogether, or to preserve memories which you’d rather just keep to yourself.

The feature is only being made available to select users as of yet. Rollout to others will continue in the following days.