If flagship phone is what you crave for, then it has become common to pre-plan a budget to go and buy one. And then, sitting on your phone accidentally is a very common occurrence, usually ending up further destroying your month’s budget. However, with the new Samsung Access, users (from the U.S.) can not only be carefree with their devices, but also have the ability to upgrade whenever they want.

The announcement was made in a blog post by the company, which read,”With Samsung Access, one simple monthly subscription gives you our latest phones—the Unlocked Galaxy S20 5G series—with the option to upgrade or cancel anytime⍺ Plus, you’ll get Premium Care coverage, 1TB OneDrive cloud storage and Premium Office apps.”

Thus, Samsung Access allows you to get your hands on the company’s latest gladiators, a Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, S20+ 5G or S20 Ultra 5G, without worrying about going broke if you drop it.

The feature that stands out the most is probably the ability to upgrade anytime you want. All you have to do is wait for 9 months and return your old device (that is, when S20 does become an “old” device). However, if you feel like 9 months is too long for you, you can always opt to upgrade early by investing another $100. “From the moment you subscribe, you can upgrade anytime.⍺ Simply get your new phone and return your previous one in good condition. If your plans change, you have the flexibility to cancel whenever you want—just return your previous phone,” the blog read.

Moreover, with Samsung’s premium care, you will never worry about a broken screen again. The service, which covers accidental damages, provides “24/7 remote setup assistance and technical support as well as next-day, no-touch delivery for phone replacement and curbside assistance.”

Samsung Access also offers 1TB of cloud storage on OneDrive, and support for Microsoft 365, complimentary. Seeing how Microsoft 365 can cost as much as $99 alone, while 1TB of OneDrive storage is $9.99 per month separately, Samsung Access is dressed to impress.

Samsung Access allows you to pay for your phone and the added benefits in monthly installments, which amount to $37 for the S20, $42 for the S20+ and $48 for the S20 Ultra. However, if you feel like Access isn’t the thing for you, you can cancel in 3 months, or pay a $100 fine and cancel early.

Samsung also clarified that this option is only available for S20, as of yet, and you cannot submit an older device to avail Samsung Access.