The yearly update on the iPhone line up may offer a multitude of enhanced features this time round. The iPhone 12 or at least the iPhone 12 Pro could offer a 120Hz ProMotion display as speculated by Max Weinbach in a video (via 9to5Mac) on his YouTube channel EverythingApplePro. Weinbach also suggested that the phones will feature an upgraded camera setup that will offer 3x zoom, and an improved face ID feature.

The phones are expected to feature three tiers of varying features. The iPhone 12 Pro is expected to have the 6.1 inch screen that would offer the best-in-class 120Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 12 pro max with a 6.7 screen is also expected to have the same high refresh rate, while the base iPhone 12 will mostly have a 60Hz display.

Most phones in the market today refresh at 60 frames per second or 60Hz but phones such as the Galaxy S20 and One plus 8 Pro refresh at 120 Hz. Phones with a higher refresh rate are comparatively smoother and enhance faster scrolling on apps and web pages.

The phones will also be enabled to switch between 60 Hz and 120 Hz models to conserve battery. This is similar to the ProMotion system which has been available on the iPad Pro for some time now.

To support the 120 Hz feature, the internal battery will also be beefed up in capacity to maintain battery life even while the display is being refreshed rapidly for extended periods. The received information has led us to expect the Pro Max to feature a battery capacity in excess of 4400 mAH.

Furthermore, EverythingApplePro reported Face ID improvements in terms of a wider field of view enabling users to be authenticated from more angles. As for the camera, Weinbach suggests that improved low light photography, faster autofocus, and improved image stabilisation can be expected. A new LiDAR focus may improve autofocus further while the LiDAR sensor is expected to improve the accuracy of the portrait mode. Further, Telephoto zoom may be upgraded from 2x to 3x. You can see the video here:



The phones will feature 5G cellular networking on a new flat external design, taken from the much loved chamfered edge that came with the iPhone 5. Apple switched to more rounded edges in later models, which though look decent, aren’t really a match to the ones in iPhone 5. The new iPhones, speculated to launch in September this year, will be powered by a new Apple A14 processor.