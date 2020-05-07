Rahul Jaimini, Swiggy’s co founder and CTO, has decided to part ways with the food delivery startup he co-founded and join Pesto Tech. Having founded the startup in 2014 with Sriharsha Majety and Nandan Reddy, Jaimini played a critical role in building Swiggy’s technology backbone while overseeing its evolution into the complex system to deliver personalised experiences at scale.

Summing up Jaimini’s criticality in building Swiggy’s technical backbone, co-founder Sriharsha Majety said in a blog post of his own, “As we scaled from 100 orders daily on a website-only offering to 15k orders daily in 6 months, Rahul and a small missionary team ended up building an entire suite of apps for our customers, delivery partners and restaurant partners. We were also the first brand in India to offer the delight of live tracking in delivery services! ”

Jaimini said in a Twitter post, “This is not a goodbye, it’s more of a thank you.After being a part of the @swiggy_in founding team and the close family we’ve all become over these past 6 years, it’s time for me to take up a new challenge.”

Jaimini’s duties will now be transferred to Dale Vaz, head of engineering and data science at Swiggy. Dale has been a part of the urban food delivery startup for the better part of 2 years now.

This does not mean that Rahul will be completely out from the Swiggy game. He will still be a shareholder in the company, and retain his seat at the board. However, his role will be more passive than active, since he will no longer participate in the day to day activities of the company.

“While Rahul will no longer be involved in day-to-day responsibilities at Swiggy, he will continue to be a board member and a shareholder at the company. This is the end of an era for Swiggy, and team and I will definitely miss having Rahul around. We wish him the absolute best with his new mission and will be cheering for him from the sidelines,” added Majety in his blog post.

Rahul was introduced to Pesto when he invested in it as an angel investor, about 6 months ago. The startup raised $2 million in that round, and saw participation of the other Swiggy co founders as well.

“He’s also invested as an angel in a company that is eyeing this opportunity (Nandan and I joined the round), and diving deeper convinced him that this is another area he can have a huge impact on, building something from scratch.”, added Majety.

Swiggy has proven to be more than just a food delivery service, as it started to venture into other fields as well. With lockdown setting up in most of the country in late March, Swiggy started the delivery of grocery as well, and added the new “Genie” section, which allows users to send packages throughout their city.