Microsoft has officially unveiled the much awaited Surface Go 2, confirming to the leaks and rumours which came earlier this month. Along with the tablet, Microsoft also introduced Surface Book 3 Laptop, Surface Headphones 2, Surface Earbuds, Surface Dock 2, and USB-C Travel Hub. The launch comes days after Microsoft announced plans to delay the launch of its dual screen laptop, the Surface Neo.

Sporting a larger 10.5 inch display and an improved battery life, Surface Go 2 has brought attractive upgrades over its predecessor, which was introduced in 2018. The new tablet promises a 64% faster performance, owing to the new 8th Gen Intel Core m3 Processor and 8GB of RAM, with 128GB SSD and is priced at $629 (Rs. 48,000 roughly), and with an LTE integrated model priced at $729 (Rs. 55,500 roughy). The base model starts at $399 (Rs. 30,500) and includes the Intel Pentium Gold processor with 4GB RAM.

However, comparing to its market competitors, the Windows-10 based Surface Pro 2 doesn’t offer a much significant increase in other aspects. Compared to the iPad which has 264 ppi, the Surface Pro 2 features 220 ppi (pixels per inch) with a resolution of 1920×1080 and carries more weight (553g without keyboard cover), and similar battery life.

The sale will commence from May 12 in the US, Canada, UK, Japan, Australia and several other European countries.

Coming on to the Surface Book 3 detachable 2-in-1 Laptop which is reportedly 50% faster than its predecessors, it is available in 13.5 inch and 15 inch models. An impressive choice of discrete Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti or Quadro RTX 3000 GPU is given for high-end graphics processing for gamers or content creators is also available.

The larger model is said to deliver 17.5 hours of battery life with better standby power efficiency. Both the models will feature Wi-Fi 6, two USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-A ports, two Surface Connect ports, an SDXC card slot, one USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port and similar to the Surface Go 2, 8 megapixel rear and 5 megapixel front cameras.

The smaller model comes with a 1.2 GHz Core i5 CPU, integrated graphics and 8GB RAM combined with 256 GB SSD, and starts at $1,599 (Rs. 1,21,900 roughly), while the larger model comes with a 1.3 GHz Core i7 CPU, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 32 GB RAM and 2 TB SSD and is priced at $3,399 (Rs. 2,59,200 roughly) and sale would commence in May end.