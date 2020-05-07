For iOS folks, it would not be an understatement to say that “All hell has broken loose”. That is because several of major iOS apps, such as Spotify, TikTok, Pinterest among others have reportedly been crashing soon after launch. The reason lies in the fact, that all of these apps (and most other apps across iOS and Android) use Facebook SDK, which seems to be the cause for these crashes.

A detailed log by the developer community on GitHub suggested that as soon as developers are uploading to a latest version of Facebook SDK, their apps are experiencing this crash. Some devs are also reporting that the issue comes up with previous builds of Facebook SDK as well. A particular stack trace, “FBSDKCoreKit 6.0.0, Xcode 11.3.1.” seems to be at the core of this, though nothing official has come out from Facebook as of now .

In a statement released to The Tech Portal, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed the crash and said, “Earlier today, a new release of Facebook included a change that triggered crashes for some users in some apps using the Facebook iOS SDK. We identified the issue quickly and resolved it. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Spotify has indeed confirmed issues with the app, though it has not specifically mentioned Facebook SDK as the cause.

App developers around the world extensively use Facebook’s SDK (Software Development Kit) for a variety of purposes. These revolve around those Facebook logins that you do on multiple apps, tracking user behaviour, analysing traffic among others.

We have reached out to Facebook for a comment, and shall update the story once we receive an update.

Updated with a statement from Facebook spokesperson.