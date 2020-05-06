The Snapdragon 875, Qualcomm’s next generation 5nm SoC processor, has reportedly been leak, according to a post by 91mobiles.

Coming with the new X69 5G modem and Adreno 660 graphics processor, Snapdragon 875 will be Qualcomm’s first chipset based on the 5nm architecture. This will ultimately leads to better speed, footprint and efficiency, combined with greater graphics processing.

The news came in to 91mobiles via an email from a reader, tipping information about the Snapdragon 875 processor ahead of its launch expected later this year. The chip is supposed to be launched later this year, based on Qualcomm’s annual unveiling schedule if not affected by the chinese virus pandemic. While the new information does not reveal much about its performance aspects over the Snapdragon 865, several specifications are indeed listed.

The revelations do mention the usage of new Kyro 685 CPU based on Arm v8 Cortex technology, and combined with the Adreno 660 GPU, Adreno 665 VPU and an Adreno 1095 DPU. The changes indeed hint towards an improvement compared to the current Snapdragon 865 which houses Adreno 650 GPU and is based on the 7nm architecture. When launched, the Snapdragon 875 is believed to take the top spot in the league of mobile smartphone processors.

The Snapdragon 875 SoC, codenamed SM8350, will also see Snapdragon Sensors Core Technology, Qualcomm Secure Processing Unit (SPU 250) and Specta 580 image processing engine. Other features include supporting quad-channel LPDDR5 SDRAM, Compute Hexagon DSP with Hexagon Vector eXtensions and Hexagon Tensor Accelerator. The source also mentions low power audio subsystem combined with Aqstic Audio Technologies WCD9380 with WCD9385 audio codec.