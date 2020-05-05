Apple, like most other companies, had announced that most of its events this year will take place through online medium. The company’s Worldwide Digital Conference, easily regarded as one of the most awaited developer events of the year, has been scheduled for June 22. And, you guessed it, WWDC 2020 will be a completely online event. However, the announcement also means that WWDC will be delayed by two weeks this year, which seems to be the theme of 2020.

This is the first time that WWDC has gone completely online. The company confirmed this in March, when coronavirus had just entered the early stages of the havoc it caused in US.

The company said in a press release that the event will take place virtually, through the Apple Developer app and on the Apple Developer website free for all developers. The main focus of this year’s WWDC will be students, as the company mentioned that “As we look forward to WWDC20, although our gathering will be virtual this year, we want to recognise and celebrate the creative contributions of our young developers from around the world. We can’t wait to see this next generation of innovative thinkers turn their ideas into a reality through the Swift Student Challenge.”

Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering also said, “Students are an integral part of the Apple developer community, and last year WWDC saw attendance from more than 350 student developers spanning 37 different countries.”

The core belief of the 31st WWDC will still be the same, providing an “opportunity for millions of creative and innovative developers around the world to get early access to the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS, and to learn from Apple engineers as they work to build app experiences that enrich the lives of Apple customers around the globe.”

The company also said that “through 11:59 p.m. PDT on May 17, student developers from all over the world can submit to the Swift Student Challenge by creating an interactive scene in a Swift playground that can be experienced within three minutes.” It also announced an exclusive WWDC20 jacket and pin set for the winners.

Moreover, the company encouraged developers to download the Apple Developer app, as it plans to add additional WWDC20 program information on the platform in June. This will include keynote and Platforms State of the Union details, session and lab schedules, and “more”. “Information will also be made available on the Apple Developer website and by email.”