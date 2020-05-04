Apple has announced some major new upgrades for its 13-inch MacBook Pro, most notable of them all, being the new Magic Keyboard. Additionally, the Macbook Pro gets enhanced storage, better performance and “faster and more memory”. Most of these are just improvements over existing features, and thus might not attract existing users to switch to the new model. However, it does provide the existing 13 inch MacBook tools that can help it gain an edge over its competitors.

First and foremost is the company’s new Magic Keyboard. This announcement was a long way coming, as Apple has been struggling to get its formula right on the new Macbook keyboard. However, the company anticipates that those struggles are long gone now, and hailed the new device as a “keyboard that delivers the best typing experience ever on a Mac notebook.” The keyboard now offers a a redesigned scissor mechanism, along with a longer key travel of 1mm, which would hopefully result in less typing mistakes. The company has also made changes to some keys, including the new “inverted-“T” arrangement for the arrow keys makes them easier to find, and the addition of the physical ‘esc’ key. It still retains the company’s signature Touch Bar and Touch ID, which the users have come to love over the years.

The company has also doubled up the existing secondary storage on these devices, pushing in models that go from 256GB to 1TB. The company also announced a 4TB model for those looking for something extra.

Apple also offered better performance on these devices, thanks in part to the new 10th generation processors that will come with top end variants. However, the entry level version will still come with the 8th generation processor. Still, the company promised 80 percent faster performance on these devices, which honestly sounds too good to be true. The “10th-generation quad-core Intel Core processors with Turbo Boost speeds of up to 4.1GHz” will allow users to “connect to Pro Display XDR at full 6K resolution.”

Last but not least, Apple announced 16GB of faster, 3733MHz memory on these devices, with an option to kick things up a notch with the 32GB version at a higher price. “With 32GB of memory, users will experience better performance while running multiple virtual machines and up to 50 percent faster performance when editing gigapixel images in Photoshop,” Apple claims.