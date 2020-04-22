Motorola has been able to grow under the radar, readying itself for entry into the high end market. The company built loyal fans with its very popular budget phones, sowing the seeds for a competition with the giants of the industry. And now, Motorola is ready to go all in, with a slight glitch though. The company’s high end phone, Edge+, which was supposed to be unveiled on 22nd April, got almost everything about it unveiled in a blog post from the company, reports Droid Life. Curiously, the leak came just a day shy of the official launch.

The blog post, which has since been recalled, claimed that the phone will have a Snapdragon 865 processor on board, with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB inbuilt secondary memory. By the looks of it, Motorola went all out with this, giving Edge+ all the tools it’d need to compete with the benchmarks set by Samsung and Apple.

However, something that might still not be very 2020-ish, the phone has a 6.7 inch 1080p OLED display. Customers would usually expect a flagship phone to have a higher resolution than Full HD. However, it is yet to be seen how this would affect sales, seeing that Apple offers similar displays and has been able to perform well. The phone will also offer refresh rates of upto 90Hz, which is a ‘refreshing’ change. However, with Galaxy S20 and OnePlus 8 Pro offering 120 Hz, 90 Hz feels like a flagship feature, just from last year.

The phone’s camera setup looks impressive, at least from a hardware standpoint. On the back will be the 108 MP primary camera, alongwith a hardware-stabilized f/1.8 main sensor. The phone also comes equipped with a 16 MP wide angle, and a 8MP telephoto camera, to capture a wide array of shots without much adjustments. On the front will be the 25MP selfie shooter, which according to the leaks will be placed in a cutout on the top left corner of the display.

The Edge version of the device will house similar specifications, except for the 108 MP camera being swapped out for a lower, 64 MP one.

The phone also boasts one of the biggest batteries out there, with a 5000mAh capacity. However, to quench this power hungry monster, the company seems to have equipped the users with just an 18W wired, or a 15W wireless charger. The silver lining is that the phone will support wireless charging. The phone will also be able to offer 5W reverse charging to juice up other devices.

The company also boasts one of the fastest 5G network compatibility, with speeds upto 4GBps, that is if you can find a network that offers that kind of speed. This leak has been confirmed just for the Verizon version of the phone, and might or might not surface on other variants.

Edge+ will come with Android 10 out of the box, with Motorola offering a single major update to Android 11 whenever it comes out.

Motorola plans to cash out big with this one, placing a $1000 price tag on the device. This will put Edge+ in direct competition with Samsung Galaxy S20, Apple iPhone 11 Pro, OnePlus 8 Pro and others.