Apple isn’t particularly known for tinkering with the design of its products. While the stuff under the hood is often the best in the market when a product comes out, the design often mimics the predecessor with minor changes or nothing at all. But when Apple does refresh the design, it is often drastic, and that is reportedly the case with upcoming iPhones.

The tech giant is looking for a major revamp in design for the upcoming models if reports are to be believed. Apple is reportedly getting rid of the curved displays while the corners will also be more sharply rounded, much like the recently launched iPads (or going back to the roots one may say). The launch will also feature two new “key” accessories. This was revealed by two people familiar to the proceedings to Bloomberg.

There will also be a slight change to the roster. Instead of the current 3-model lineup, Apple will replace the iPhone 11 with two lower-end models, along with the successors to the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, making it a 4-model roster. The latest models will also be the first 5G enabled smartphones from Apple. The screen on the highest-end model will also be slightly larger than the current 6.5-inch display on the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

On the back, the upcoming models will include three cameras for the high-end models, while the lower-end phones will continue to have two cameras, as with the current lineup. Apple will add the 3-D LIDAR system that debuted with the iPad Pro in March to its top-tier devices. As is the precedent with every new iPhone launch, the new models will have significant advances in the processing department with a focus on speeding AR tasks as well as AI.

While the changes aren’t concrete as of now, Apple engineers are set to travel to China in May to finalize the design. The tech giant has been significantly affected since the pandemic surfaced, with its operations still suspended in the Chinese mainland, with little or no activity in other production hubs as well. But that doesn’t seem to have derailed the fall release of the new iPhones given Apple hasn’t informed suppliers of any significant delays.

Besides the newer smartphones, an interesting feature that has been in talks for a while is also set to see the light of the day. Apple Tags or AirTags will also reportedly be launched alongside the new iPhones. AirTags are Bluetooth enabled small tracking tiles that can be attached to different objects with adhesive. The users will be able to track the tiles much like they track a lost iPhone, helping them locate real-life objects like keys, wallets, people familiar with the prototype said.

Apple is also reportedly working on a cheaper variant of its HomePod speaker, which will be almost half the size of the original. While the original product hasn’t had much success owing to stiff competition from similar products offered by Amazon and Google, Apple is banking on the superior sound quality and lower price tags to swing the tide in its favor. The tech giant has also been acquiring AI startups to improve the workability of the product, along with support for additional music platforms, something that has been often complained about.

Apple is also working on a new version of the MacBook Pro, Apple TV, iPad and iMac, people familiar with the company’s product roadmap said.