Adding to the list of private undertakings which have made monetary contributions towards the control of the pandemic, Wipro Ltd., Wipro Enterprises Ltd. and Azim Premji Foudation have together committed ₹1125 crore for the cause.

While the largest portion of ₹1000 crore is being donated by Azim Premji foundation, Wipro’s contribution is ₹100 crores and Wipro Enterprises ₹25 crores. These sums are exclusive of the company’s annual Cooperate Social Responsibility activities and the philanthropic interventions of the fund.

The software giant said that the funds are aimed at enabling the medical workers “who are at the frontline of the battle against the pandemic and in mitigating its wide-ranging human impact, particularly on the most disadvantaged of our society.” The company has promised integrated action for “comprehensive on-the-ground response” in certain geographies the focus of which will remain “immediate humanitarian aid and augmentation of healthcare capacity”. This, the company said will include containing the pandemic and treating those affected by it.

The Azim Premji Foundation has set up a 1600-member team with 350 of its strong civil society partners who have deep presence across the country. While carrying out the intended actions, the team will work in coordination with the relevant government institutions.

Known to be among the most philanthropic billionaires, Azim Premji’s contribution adds to the pool of private giants who have made donations to curb the pandemic. Healthy sums have been contributed to Indian Government’s PM CARES fund by Tata Group, Reliance, Xiaomi and Oppo. While Wipro’s donation is exclusive of its CSR, governments have encouraged companies who are donating under CSR to cross the limit if they wish to.

In an online appeal to company chiefs, corporate affairs secretary Injeti Srinivas clarified that if the contribution crosses the prescribed limit on CSR, the amount can be offset against the company’s obligations in the subsequent years.