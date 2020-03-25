Mobile World Congress 2020 was an early casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event, which is one the biggest annual event for the mobile and telecom industry, is used by telecommunication players to display their latest tech, spending millions to exhibit at the show. After the cancellation, a major concern for the exhibitors and the attendees alike was the remittance of money they had invested in the event.

GSMA, the organizing body for the MWC has addressed that issue today, announcing a refund package for the general public as well as the tech players that were taking part in the event.

The trade body announced a 100% refund for the attendees, via the original mode of payment. As for the exhibitors, the ones who spent up to £5000 can either claim a full refund or they have an option to receive a credit worth 125% of the 2020 event over the next three years (65 percent credit for bookings at the 2021 event, 35 percent credit for bookings at the 2022 show, and 25 percent credit on 2023).

The bigger players who have spent upwards of £5000 can either claim benefits similar to ones listed above, or they can choose to acquire 50% of the 2020 credit as refund now (capped at £150,000).

“The GSMA values the loyalty and supports our members and partners in the mobile ecosystem worldwide,” said GSMA CEO John Hoffman in a statement. “More than ever, our sincere thoughts remain with those affected around the world in these trying times.”

It is actually good to see GSMA beginning to talk about refunds and next year’s plans. This acts as a reminder amid the ongoing chaos, that things will be back to business soon. To further sweeten the deal, the prices for the MWC 2021 will be similar to those for MWC 2019. GSMA also informed of many major exhibitors already committing to return next year, including NTT DOCOMO, Orange, Telefonica, and Vodafone.